Robert E. Bain

June 26, 1945 - June 13, 2022

WEST RUPERT, VT — Robert E. Bain, 76, of West Rupert, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Born June 26, 1945 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Jesse and Elinor (Loy) Bain.

Bob graduated from Argyle Central School and served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. Bob was self-employed for many years as an AI Technician. He then worked for Genex in the same capacity retiring in 2010.

Bob was an active member of the Rupert United Methodist Church serving as a Trustee. He was very involved in community activities such as being a 50-year member and past President of the Rupert Vol. Fire Dept. He was the parade announcer for the Rupert Old Home Days Parade and he also manned the fried dough booth. Bob served on the Planning Commission for the Town of Rupert. He was an avid New York Giants fan and also a Boston Red Sox fan. Bob loved all kinds of animals and years ago, he was in charge of the Junior Livestock Division at the Washington County Fair.

Bob enjoyed his grandchildren and loved watching them play their sports, watching them perform in plays along with many other activities. Bob loved visiting with people, especially at Stewart's in Salem. Talking with friends over many cups of coffee, and reading his daily copy of the New York Post.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Lawrence Bain and a brother-in-law, Robert Kelly.

Bob is survived by his wife, Margaret (Higgins) Bain; his children: Sarah (Chris) Porter of West Rupert, VT and Isaac (Bobbie) Bain of New Iberia, LA; his sisters: Sharon Kelly of Buffalo, NY, Christine Bain, Lorna (Michael) McGraw, Elizabeth (Barry) Skellie, all of Argyle; six grandchildren: Grace, Julianna, Emily Porter, Elizabeth Bain, Shane Baker, Kaleb Tracey; and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Rupert United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom Atkins officiating. Interment with military honors will be at the Rupert Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Rupert Fire House.

Memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Rupert Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 68, West Rupert, VT 05776 or Rupert United Methodist Church, PO Box 40, West Rupert, VT 05776.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.