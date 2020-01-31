Robert Dunton Dr.

Jan. 10, 1953 — Jan. 25, 2020
LAKE GEORGE — Dr. Robert “Bob” Dunton, 67, of Lake George, and Newport News, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Born in Hartford, Connecticut on Jan. 10, 1953, Bob was the son of Shirley Dunton and the late Robert Dunton. He was raised in Niskayuna, and attended Baldwin Wallace College in Cleveland, Ohio. He went on to earn his medical degree from Albany Medical College. Bob completed his general surgery residency at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut and received his fellowship training in cardiothoracic surgery at New England Deaconess Hospital in Boston. Most recently, Bob joined the cardiothoracic surgery team at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, Virginia. He was known for his calm professionalism, wisdom and grace, a kind soul willing to give of himself to all who needed it, while providing outstanding surgical outcomes.
He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and enjoyed over 30 years of devotion to the care of his patients. Bob excelled at launching and supporting new heart programs at community-based hospitals. His passion for patient-first care led him to earn a master’s degree in Bioethics from Union Graduate College. He was active in the medical community, sharing his expertise and experience through teaching, consultation, research, lectures, and national publications.
On Sept. 26, 1981, Bob married Mary Lou Harder and they have three adult children. Bob was a private pilot and volunteered with Angel Flight medical transport for patients and families in need. He enjoyed golf, skiing, and traveling with his family. He is remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. In recent years, Bob and Mary Lou returned to the Adirondack Mountains to settle into their retirement. Bob’s favorite pastime was relaxing on Lake George with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Mary Lou Dunton; his mother, Shirley Dunton of Concord, New Hampshire; his children, Bobby (Ann) Dunton of Troy, Greg (Jenna) Dunton of New York, New York, and Molly (Jason Hebert) Dunton of Washington, D.C.; his sister, Carol (Bill) Rieken of Southport, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Robert and Roselie Dunton; several special nieces and nephews; many talented medical teams who Bob considered part of his extended family; and many close and dear friends.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be announced at a later date where his family will be honored to have the Rev. Charles Stickley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to North Queensbury Rescue Squad, PO Box 27, Cleverdale, NY 12820.
Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
