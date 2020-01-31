Robert Dunton Dr.

Born in Hartford, Connecticut on Jan. 10, 1953, Bob was the son of Shirley Dunton and the late Robert Dunton. He was raised in Niskayuna, and attended Baldwin Wallace College in Cleveland, Ohio. He went on to earn his medical degree from Albany Medical College. Bob completed his general surgery residency at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut and received his fellowship training in cardiothoracic surgery at New England Deaconess Hospital in Boston. Most recently, Bob joined the cardiothoracic surgery team at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, Virginia. He was known for his calm professionalism, wisdom and grace, a kind soul willing to give of himself to all who needed it, while providing outstanding surgical outcomes.