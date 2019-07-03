{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Drew (Bob) Sternfeld

Robert Drew (Bob) Sternfeld

HALFMOON — Robert Drew (Bob) Sternfeld, 70, of Halfmoon, died suddenly on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Linda-Rose Smuckler Sternfeld; a daughter, Rebecca Sternfeld of Niskayuna; and his mother, Aileen Sternfeld of Albany. Loving grandfather of Jordan Bailey and Earl Graves III.

Bob was predeceased by his father, Edward Sternfeld and his sister, Lisa Goldberg.

Services at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Avenue in Albany. Friends are relatives are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will follow in the Workmen’s Circle Cemetery on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Following the service of interment, folks are invited to return to the Sternfeld residence, Falcon Trace Apartment Complex in Halfmoon.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Bob in a special way may make a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, Suite 100, Albany, NY 12205; the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204; or the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 Country Farm Road, Ballston Spa, New York 12020.

For full obituary, and to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert Drew (Bob) Sternfeld
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments