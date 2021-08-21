June 25, 1926—Aug. 18, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Robert Douglas Steele, Sr., 95, of Brenda Drive, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Born on June 25, 1926 at the Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of the late Thomas W. and Gladys May (Colson) Steele.
In 1943, Robert graduated from the Hudson Falls High School. The following year, 1944, he enlisted in the US Army. Robert was proud of his service to his country, having spent two years in Japan after World War II.
On May 2, 1948, he married the love of his life, Josephine W. MacEwan.
For many years, Robert worked as a diesel mechanic for Dorns Transportation in Queensbury.
He was a longtime faithful member of the Greater Glens Falls Bible Baptist Church.
He also was the Chairman of the Washington County Conservative Party for ten years.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Paul A. Steele.
Survivors include his loving wife of 73 years, Josephine Steele of Hudson Falls; his children, Robert D. Steele, Jr, Larry K. Steele, JoAnn M. Steele, Diane L. Skinner and Peter B. Steele; 17 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
