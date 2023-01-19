Robert Davis

March 29, 1952—Jan. 14, 2023
QUEENSBURY — Robert “Butch” Davis, 70, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at home.
Born March 29, 1952, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Harry and Alma Mae (Lemery) Davis.
Butch graduated from Queensbury High School. He went on to work as a landscaper at Mead’s Nursery in Queensbury for many years.
Some of his enjoyments in life were camping, fishing, sitting by the fire, trips to Maine, and watching the Buffalo Bills games.
In addition to his parents, Butch was predeceased by his grandparents, and sister, Dixie Davis.
Those left to cherish his memory are his companion, Melissa (Pond) Sprague of Queensbury; brother, Richard (Theresa) Davis of South Glens Falls; and a very special nephew, Jody Holcomb. Butch is also survived by his good friends: Joe, Kenny, Dave, and Billy Bear.
Per his wishes there will be no services.
A celebration of life will take place in the spring.
In loving memory of Butch, contributions may be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
