March 4, 1932 — Oct. 17, 2019
VENICE, Fla. and NORTH CREEK — Robert D. Wiedeman, resident of Venice, Florida and North Creek passed away suddenly on Oct. 17, 2019. Bob was born in Bellevue, Kentucky on March 4, 1932, the son of Louis A. and Irene Schmees Wiedeman. He is survived by the love of his life, Nan (Farrell) Sargent.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Irene Hurst and Marilyn Sullivan; brothers, Pete, Richard, Donald (Louise) and Thomas Wiedeman; brothers-in-law, Peter, Patrick, Mickey and John Farrell; and sister-in-law, Sheila Arsenault.
He is survived by his sister, Carole Cleves; sisters-in-law, Barbara, Sue and Patricia Wiedeman, Helen Farrell, Joan Miller and Margaret Lofthouse; brother-in-law, Brian Farrell; stepchildren, Hank (Wendy) Sargent, Rose-Marie (Michael) Ordway, Debra (Carl) DeSantis and Anne (Larry) Nelson; grandchildren, Andre’ (Emily) Sargent, Sarah Sargent, Ryan (Dana) Ordway, Matthew (Shannon) Ordway, Katherine (Chad) Lewis, Allison (Ryan) Heffernan, Broderick DeSantis, Ariana DeSantis, Daniel Nelson and Patrick Nelson; great-grandchildren, Liam, Quinn and Cecilia Ordway, Ellie Ordway, Griffin and Bodhi Lewis, Mia Morgan and Jett Wells; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
Bob was educated in Catholic schools from first grade through his years spent in the seminary. For more than 30 years he was a middle and high school teacher of remedial reading and classical Latin. He was instrumental in developing adult group instruction along with speed reading. Upon retirement, he moved to Florida, where he was a substitute teacher.
Bob would always have a twinkle in his eye when looking at Nan. With his deep voice, he always checked in with family to make sure we were all safe and happy. He was well-known for his homemade brownies and fudge at all events. He had the kindest, compassionate and patient spirit towards all and would do anything he could to help. He could only be known as a Godly man and a true gentleman.
Bob was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 7052. He volunteered for many years at Venice Regional Bay Front Hospital, Venice Country Club Estates, and the North Creek Railroad Depot Museum. In his spare time, he had a passion for wood carving and reading.
He was a communicant of Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Florida and Saint James Roman Catholic Church in North Creek.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Saint James Roman Catholic Church in North Creek, with interment following at Saint James Cemetery, North Creek.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Lung Association or a memorial of one’s choice.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Venice Hospital and Tidewell Venice Hospice House for their dedicated care and compassion during his last week.
Bob was loved by his family and will be truly missed.
