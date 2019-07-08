August 1, 1931—July 5, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Robert D. Trainor, 87, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Aug. 1, 1931, in Steubenville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert P. and Alice (LaFarr) Trainor.
Bob graduated from Fort Edward High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War as a Corporal.
On Aug. 1, 1953, he married the love of his life, Alice “Sally” Carpenter at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. Bob was a lifelong communicant at St. Joseph’s Church, where he served as a proud Usher.
For 37 years, Bob worked at Finch Pruyn as a Supervisor of the paper lab until his retirement in 1990. Following retirement, he worked for Washington County, Wellers Auto Parts and as the Fort Edward School crossing guard.
Bob enjoyed golfing, sitting on his porch and the drum corps. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and going to their sporting events.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his infant sister, Alice Claire Trainor; and his great-granddaughter, Etta Marel Beecher.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Sally; his children, Robin Trainor of Clifton Park, Mary Beecher and her husband, John of Fort Edward, Robert Trainor and his wife, Kathryn of Fort Edward, Kellie Taylor and her husband, Timothy of South Glens Falls; his grandchildren, Jennifer Lewis (Michael), Joel Beecher (Nicole), Ryan Trainor (Brenna Munnz), Alison Reynolds (Andrew), Kamryn Trainor and Grace Taylor; his great-grandchildren who he adored, Matthew and Joshua Lewis, Norah and Cal Beecher, and Oliver Trainor. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law of the Carpenter family; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in Bob’s memory can be made to the St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to Angel Names, P.O. Box 423, Saratoga, NY 12866.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to the Saratoga/Washington County Hospice for their care and support to Bob and his family.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.