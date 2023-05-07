ARGYLE — Robert D. Sill, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joyce; his children, Sheryl Salerno and her husband Dave of Lake George, Donald Sill of Argyle, Karen Corlew of Fort Edward, Richard Sill of Argyle, Daniel Sill and his significant other, Lori Benson of Argyle; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Robert’s request there will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at North Argyle Cemetery in Argyle.
Memorial donations in Robert’s memory can be made to Argyle Emergency Squad, Inc., 15 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809 or to Argyle Central School c/o FFA, 5023 NY 40, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To view Roberts’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
