March 4, 1953—March 3, 2023

INDIAN LAKE — Robert D. Mahoney, 69, a longtime resident of Indian Lake, passed away Friday morning, March 3, 2023, at Elderwood at North Creek, one day shy of his 70th birthday.

Born on March 4, 1953, in Trumansburg, he was the son of the late Thomas and Betty (Brown) Mahoney. He was a graduate of Lansing High School.

Robert worked as an automobile and boat mechanic for many years. His passions were boating and being on the water, especially Indian Lake and working on motors, even from a very young age.

He is survived by his daughter, Trisha (Paul, Jr.) Dunham of Queensbury; grandchildren: Raelin Dunham and Ryan Dunham; sisters: Sherry (Jack) Burrows of Lodi, Patricia Taylor of Lake Forest, CA; nieces and nephews: Galen McCown, Joshua McCown, Aidan McCown, Kyle McKown, Anna Burrows, Maya Burrows, Connor Taylor and Kaitlyn Taylor; his former wife, Jaqueline Galusha of Indian Lake; his uncle, Robert Andrew Brown of Portola Valley, CA.

In keeping with Robert’s wishes, there are no services scheduled.

The family would like to thank the staff at Elderwood of North Creek for his loving care the last several years.

Contributions in Robert’s memory may be directed to the Indian Lake Ambulance Corps, PO Box 39, Indian Lake, NY 12842 or to https://stlawrencehealthsystem.org/services/substance-use/inpatient-rehab.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.