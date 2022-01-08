June 23, 1950—Jan. 2, 2022

CORINTH — Robert D. Jeremias died unexpectedly January 2, 2022. Born June 23, 1950 at Palmer Hospital Corinth, NY to the late Jerry and Shirley Jeremias. Robert graduated from Corinth Central High School June of 1969. Soon after joined the US Airforce in the Vietnam era, serving in the 27th Fighter Squadron and later in the 83rd Fighter Interceptor Squadron receiving an honorable discharge.

Robert married Jacqueline Shattuck of Corinth while in the Airforce and had two children, Sheryl and Robert. Several years later remarried Deborah Odell of Lake Luzerne and had two boys Donald and Robert.

Robert was a member of Corinth Emergency Squad for several years and a long time member of American Legion Post #862 in Luzerne and later a member of Post #533 in Corinth.

Robert worked for 38 years as a coast to coast truck driver for several companies. Robert was an avid hunter, fisherman and lover of the great outdoors. He valued his time with family and friends. He was a kind soul who would always lend a helping hand to anyone.

Survivors include his brothers: Gregory Jeremias, Gerald and wife Janice Jeremias; daughter Sheryl Winter and husband Christopher Winter; sons: Robert D. Willett, Robert S. Jeremias and Donald Odell and wife Kaitlin Odell; grandchildren: Cody, Mercedes, Kaili, Lexi, Brandon, Tala, Destinee; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the American Legion Post #533, Corinth, NY