Robert D. Collins

Nov. 20, 1927 - Nov. 18, 2022

MOORESVILLE, IN — Robert D. "Bob" Collins, 94, passed away in the hospital of complications from surgery on November 18, 2022. Bob was loved by all who knew him. He was born November 20, 1927, in Sarasota Springs, NY, to the late Robert and Lydia Collins.

He was raised in Corinth, NY, and lived in various cities throughout his career. He most recently lived at the Meadow Lakes Retirement Village in Mooresville, IN. Bob was married to Mildred "Mimi" Collins for 65 years; she preceded him in death on December 14, 2014.

Bob is survived by three children: Linda (Mogens) Hansen of Copenhagen, Denmark, Jeffery Collins of Huntington Beach, CA, and Nancy (Von) Cassidy of Mooresville, IN; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren.

Bob worked at Lake Central Airlines for several years, then worked at Burger Chef Systems and Arvin Industries, from where he retired in 1987.

Bob loved to travel, watch sports on TV, and spend time with his family. He and Mimi spent several winters traveling to the West Coast in their RV.

He was a member of the Speedway Christian Church and the Speedway American Legion Post #500.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 25, 2022, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, 39 E. High St., Mooresville. The memorial service will follow at 12:00 noon.

Memorial contributions may be given to Speedway Christian Church, 5110 W. 14th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.