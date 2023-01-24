May 16, 1932—Jan. 22, 2023

MARTINSBURG, WV — Robert D. Chagnon, a former local resident and teacher, has passed away at his retirement residence in West Virginia on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born in Staten Island, NY on May 16, 1932. He was the youngest and last surviving of four children born to Paul Rene Chagnon, Sr. and Dorothea (Weise) Chagnon. His siblings were Annette Matthews, Beatrice Gardiner and Paul Rene Chagnon, Jr.

Their father died in 1947 and their mother in 1954. Robert Chagnon received his education in New York, first at Staten Island, then in Shushan, NY, where he attended sixth grade in a two-room school, then in Salem, NY, where he graduated from high school in 1950.

After service with the U.S. Army NATO Forces in Europe, Robert attended the State University of New York at New Paltz. He graduated in 1961 and taught three years at Van Antwerp School in Niskayuna, NY. He then joined the federal government in Washington, D.C. He retired from the federal service in 1990 and a few years later moved to West Virginia.

Mr. Chagnon married Linda Jane Shrope of Slingerlands in 1961. In the 43rd year of their marriage, Linda passed away and she now rests in the Shrope family plot in Flemington, NJ where Robert will be interred.

Their survivors include their daughter, Jacqueline; their grandchildren: James, Douglas and Amanda; and their great-grandchildren.