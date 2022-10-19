Sept. 6, 1932—Oct. 14, 2022

OLMSTEDVILLE — Robert D. “Bob” Warnecke, 90, of Trout Brook Road passed away at home Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Born Sept. 6, 1932 in Kingston, he was the son of the late Ernest and Ruth (Davis) Warnecke.

Bob served 2 years in the U.S. Army and worked for IBM for 35 years. Him and his wife Ginny of 54 years, who predeceased him in 2010, retired to Olmstedville in 1991, building their retirement home where they had a family camp after residing in Saugerties and raising their family.

Bob was a talented woodworker who took great pride in building his dream retirement home and park like setting.

Bob had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, photography and the not often mentioned figure skating as a young man. He also enjoyed spending time with his beloved dogs.

He leaves behind his son, Mark Warnecke; and his children: Lucas, Heidi and Alicia; his daughter, Tina Rinaldo and her husband John; along with their children: Dean and Shanna.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Warren County SPCA, 55 Bay St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

