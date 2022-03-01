Dec. 21, 1939—Feb. 24, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Robert D. “Bob” Sawyer, Sr., 82, a longtime resident of River Street, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Facility in Fort Edward.

Born on December 21, 1939, in Hartford, he was the son of the late Alfred and Alverta (Woodell) Sawyer.

He served his country in the United States Marine Corps, where Bob met and fell in love with his future wife, Christine Doroghazy, in Quantico, VA. On March 3, 1961, they were married in Washington, D.C. Christine passed away on October 8, 2006, after 46 years of marriage.

With his wife, Christine, they owned and operated the Coldbrook Bar on River Street in Hudson Falls for many years.

Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his half-sister Jeanne Ryther Smith; his half-brother Donald Sawyer; his sister Patricia Sawyer; his brother Gary Sawyer; and his infant sister Phyllis Sawyer.

Survivors include his son, Robert D. Sawyer, Jr. and his wife, Dolwinya of Queensbury; his granddaughter, Ashley Lynn Sawyer (Todd Stanley) of Queensbury; his brother, Richard Sawyer of Queensbury; his brother, Kenneth Sawyer (Christine) of Queensbury; his brother, David Sawyer (Cathy) of Seymour, TX; his brother, Ricky Sawyer (Carol) of Queensbury; his sister, Debbie Lemery (David Hoffman) of Booneville; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his dog, Miguel.

Bob will always be remembered for his generosity, quick wit and sense of humor.

Memorial donations in memory of Bob may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

There will be no calling hours.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.