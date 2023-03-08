June 25, 1950—March 4, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Robert D. “Bob” Harrington, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on June 25, 1950, at the Adirondack Regional Hospital in Corinth, NY, he was the son of the late Mark and Laura (Brannon) Harrington. Robert was raised in Stony Creek, NY, the yougest of seven children.

He worked at the Stony Creek Highway Department and then worked at the Saratoga County Forestry Department. He worked in the Transportation Department for nearly 30 years at Saratoga Bridges.

On July 4, 2005, Robert married Cynthia Shippee at Pop’s Lake in Galway, NY. They have been together for 17 years.

Robert enjoyed hiking, hunting, fishing, rides on his motorcycle, and was an avid snowmobiler. He especially loved camping at his favorite spot, Queen Village in Warrensburg. Robert was very appreciative of everything in nature from the deer to the trees. He would play in tournaments for cornhole.

Besides his parents, Robert is predeceased by his brothers: Myron Harrington, Richard Harrington, Floyd Harrington, and Lloyd Harrington; and his sister, Alice Westerholt.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of Fort Edward, NY, Cindy; his children: Bobbi J. (Luis) Frias of Granville, NY and Brian D. Harrington of Sussex, WI; brother, Roger Harrington; stepchildren: June (Chris) Columbe, Amy (Chip) Green, and Amanda Wemmitt; grandchildren: Brooke Harrington, Morgan Hammill, and Claire Harrington; and several step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The family requests that friends come dressed causal as that is what Bob would have wanted.

A spring burial will be conducted at the Warrensburg Cemetery.

Donations in Robert’s memory can be made to The Nature Conservatory, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.

