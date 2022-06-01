Dec. 21, 1932—May 26, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Robert Craig Haley, 89, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at home with his wife, Jean, and family members by his side. Craig and Jean would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year on June 30.

He was born December 21, 1932, in Cambridge, NY, the son of the late Reverend Elmer N. and Elizabeth Haley.

Craig graduated from Drury High School in North Adams, Massachusetts in 1951. He served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Following an honorable discharge, he went to work for General Electric in Schenectady. He retired from GE Silicones in Waterford, following a 35-year career.

In retirement, he enjoyed working around his home, making sure the areas around the shrubs were edged properly. In his final years, the front porch was his favorite spot to see the neighbors and enjoy conversation with them as they came by. He was a great fan of any sport. The N.Y. Yankees and Giants being his favorites.

Craig was a quiet man although he enjoyed the company of family and friends, especially one friend, Harold, with whom he spent many hours sharing their thoughts on the telephone.

Along with this his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Dunham; his nephew, Todd Haley; his sister-in-law, Shirley; and his brother-in-law, Loyal Littlefield.

Survivors include his wife, Jean; her twin sister, Joan Littlefield; niece, Jody Littlefield; Also nephew and niece: Bill and Cindy Vitko and Lorene and Chip Swarni; and great nieces and nephew: Haley Vitko (Wesley) Birdwell, Stephen (Holly) Vitko, Kayla Swarni, Jessica Swarni; and soon to be a little baby, who will be a great-great-niece.

Craig has requested funeral services be private. No calling hours or service scheduled and burial will be held privately for the family in Memory Gardens in Albany.

He has asked for no flowers or donations, only that you love each other and give kindness to all. Memorial condolences may be shared on the funeral home website at sbfuneralhome.com.

Craig and Jean would like to thank the many doctors and their staff at Glens Falls Hospital. Albany Medical Center and the CR Wood Cancer Center for seeing him through his many illnesses — Dr. John Sawyer, Dr. Vincent Cooper, Dr. Iqbal Bashir, Dr. Mark Hite, Dr. Amjad Hammond and the wonderful people of High Peaks Hospice — Lisa, Karrian, Maureen, Mark, Paty, Holly and Brie, who lovingly took care of him in his final days.

Craig and Jean also will be forever thankful for the many dear friends they met through life. They were blessed with the friendships of so many who made their lives happy. Including many friends they made through the church they attended and his many neighbors, especially Jerry and Elaine, who were always there to help Jean when Craig was unable to.

Family and friends may call on Jean at her home in Queensbury.