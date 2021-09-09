Robert Coleman Westcott, DDS

He was good friends with the late Congressman Gerald B.H. Solomon and was Jerry’s Congressional Club Chairman during his 20 years in Congress. He worked on his golf game and improved to a 5 handicap. Bob loved the game of golf and the Glens Falls Country Club where he served as president. If you look at the complete list of contributions it’s exhausting just to think about. His strength and energy were boundless. John Barclay, the pastor at First Presbyterian, said, “may we help to bring God’s plan to completion through our service.” That is what Bob Westcott did.

Although he traveled the world, he was always a hometown boy. He lived his life based on an unbending commitment to country, community and profession. Words used by others to describe Bob Westcott are “he was my mentor,” “he was loyal and genuine,” “a true gentleman” and he was “the Big Guy.” His friendships were many and he maintained them throughout his life including those with childhood friends. There was no better living testament than with the group of friends he called the “brothers” — Bill Philion, Jack Bishop and Charlie Scudder — who were special friends, golf buddies and put on the legendary Brothers Bakes together where hundreds of people came for a good time. He lived life the right way. Many would say he worked hard and played hard, but it was something more. He seemed to feed off of his good works. There was always more to do. It seemed like his big arms were everywhere. His family saw him as Superman, but even Superman has his kryptonite. Towards the end when he was dealing with his health issues, he was always gracious, loving and stoic. Sisty always by his side.