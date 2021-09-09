Nov. 12, 1930—Sept. 2, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Robert Coleman Westcott, DDS, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021 with his loving wife, Sisty, by his side. They were married for 70 years and she said, “it wasn’t long enough.” He was born in Glens Falls on November 12, 1930 to Paul and Ruth Westcott. He had a great childhood and would always love his hometown of Glens Falls.
At the age of 16, he met Lillian (Sisty) Walbridge and he was immediately smitten. Bob Westcott knew what he wanted and was not going to be denied. They were married in 1951 and it would prove to be a powerful partnership. Sisty was his trusted soul mate and number one supporter all his life. They moved back to Glens Falls in 1961 after four years of military service in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps. He would start his solo dental practice. Prior to his Naval service he attended the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, D.D.S., Middlebury College, A.B. and Glens Falls Public Schools. Bob and Sisty would settle into 84 Glenwood Avenue in Queensbury were they remained until just a few months ago.
Bob Westcott was a force. Armed with intelligence, determination and a strong sense of community, Doc tackled life. In the early days there was the building of his dental practice, raising five children, coaching, learning how to play golf and transforming 84 Glenwood Avenue from an old farmhouse into a beautiful, warm home. He never minded getting his hands dirty doing lawn work, transplanting trees, digging ditches. With his skills and standards, Dr. Westcott’s practice thrived and he rose to many leadership positions. He spent half of his adult life dedicated to the Glens Falls Hospital including serving on its board for 20 years and as Chairman of the Board. He founded a dental van that would go to rural communities in need. He was co-founder of the Glens Falls Indian Grandstanders. There was Rotary, Adirondack Community College, Boy Scouts, United Way, American Diabetes Association, YMCA, First Presbyterian Church and an increasing role with the Fourth District Dental Society. He would rise to President of DSSNY, the state Dental Association.
He was good friends with the late Congressman Gerald B.H. Solomon and was Jerry’s Congressional Club Chairman during his 20 years in Congress. He worked on his golf game and improved to a 5 handicap. Bob loved the game of golf and the Glens Falls Country Club where he served as president. If you look at the complete list of contributions it’s exhausting just to think about. His strength and energy were boundless. John Barclay, the pastor at First Presbyterian, said, “may we help to bring God’s plan to completion through our service.” That is what Bob Westcott did.
Although he traveled the world, he was always a hometown boy. He lived his life based on an unbending commitment to country, community and profession. Words used by others to describe Bob Westcott are “he was my mentor,” “he was loyal and genuine,” “a true gentleman” and he was “the Big Guy.” His friendships were many and he maintained them throughout his life including those with childhood friends. There was no better living testament than with the group of friends he called the “brothers” — Bill Philion, Jack Bishop and Charlie Scudder — who were special friends, golf buddies and put on the legendary Brothers Bakes together where hundreds of people came for a good time. He lived life the right way. Many would say he worked hard and played hard, but it was something more. He seemed to feed off of his good works. There was always more to do. It seemed like his big arms were everywhere. His family saw him as Superman, but even Superman has his kryptonite. Towards the end when he was dealing with his health issues, he was always gracious, loving and stoic. Sisty always by his side.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lillian (Sisty) Westcott (Walbridge) of Queensbury; children: Deborah Westcott of Queensbury, Robert Westcott of Queensbury, Paul Westcott (Joan) of Derry, NH, Brad Westcott (Lynn) of Halfmoon, NY; and Mark (Roxanne) Westcott of Glens Falls, NY; grandchildren: Shane and Kimberly, Robby and Kassandra, Jessica and Jennifer, Jordan and Bradford, Katharine and Annie; great-grandchildren: Keana, Robert (IV), Christian, Leighlend and Tristan, Makayla and Haleigh. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret (Peg) Robertson.
A beautiful service was held this past weekend to celebrate his life with many family and friends attending. The family would like to thank all of you for your kind words and loving support. There will be a private ceremony at a later date at the Gerald. B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.