Robert Christopher Stehlin

May 19, 1954—Feb. 7, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Robert Christopher Stehlin, “Bones”, age 67, of Gansevoort, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital after a courageous fight with pulmonary fibrosis. He made sure to fight long enough to spend another anniversary with his wife Karen, but sadly could not get through the entire day.

Bob was born on May 19, 1954, in Queens, NY to Gerard and Josephine Stehlin. In 1986, he moved his family to Warrensburg, NY. He learned at a young age to install wood floors. With his strong work ethic, he started his own business, County Floors, which was very successful. He took a lot of pride in his work and appreciated all of his customers. After 35 years of running the business, he retired and passed the business down to his son Brad. Bob was very proud to watch Brad continue to have success with the business.

Bob met his wife Karen 22 years ago and accepted her sons Mike and Sean as if they were his own. The same can be said for Karen’s parents, Tom and Kathy, and her brother John.

Throughout retirement Bob loved to spend time with his family, friends (most notably his best friend Al Korbe), and his animals. Bob’s dogs meant the world to him. He enjoyed making trips to Lindenhurst (where he grew up) to spend time with friends and reminisce of their time as kids. Bob loved the outdoors and was able to build his dream cabin in Gilboa, NY. He could be found there often mowing his lawn and enjoying a drink on his screened in porch. He loved picking his grandchildren up every week and bringing them to school, as well as having them visit every weekend. He enjoyed going out to eat with his wife Karen, who he loved dearly. Bob will forever be remembered for having a heart of gold.

Bob is survived by his wife, Karen; his children: Renee, Brad (Rachel), and Mike (Tamara); brothers: Jerry, Tim, and Charlie; sister, Janis; and nine grandchildren.

Bob is preceded in death by his father Gerard Stehlin; brothers, Jimmy and Greg, child Sean; his niece, Alesha, and father-in-law, Thomas Bosley.

Respecting Bob’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held in the spring for family and friends to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Bob can be made to Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.