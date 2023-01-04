SALEM — Robert Christian Gerdes, age 80, of Salem, NY passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Bob was born in Paterson, NJ the son of the late Louise and Christian Gerdes.

Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a lover and protector of animals from the deer in his yard to the family of moles he relocated to Nitro, the cat he befriended who never left his shop.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Eileen (Gallagher), his son Joshua and wife, Rachel of Salem, NY, his son, Jonathan and wife Danielle of Wilton, NY, grandchildren, Harlan Cuite and Avery Gerdes, and his sister Anne Carman of Paramus, NJ. He is also survived by nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

Bob, a legend in the custom paint and drag racing circles, founded Circus Custom Paint originally of Lyndhurst, NJ, then Hebron, NY., Farmingdale, NJ, and ultimately Salem, NY. His talent and shop hi-jinks drew NHRA racers from near and far for award winning paint jobs during the 1970s to the early 2000s. As impressive as the candy colors were on the cars, they were all second to his infectious personality and his quick humor which led to lifelong friendships, memories, and some unbelievable stories.

In lieu of flowers please offer donations in Bob’s name to a charity of your choice.

See you in the movies, Bob.

Calling hours are from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com