Oct. 6, 1932 — Nov. 18, 2019
CONWAY, SC — Mr. Robert C. “Grampy” Wheeler, age 87, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born Oct. 6, 1932 in Warrensburg, he was the son of the late Frederick E. and Madeline Branch Wheeler. Robert loved golf and NASCAR, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a proud papermaker who worked at Finch Pruyn Paper Mill for 40 years, retiring in 1992 as paper production superintendent. Robert was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Robert was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Christopher Ramsey; brothers, Frederick (Bud) Wheeler and William Elwood; and sister, Margie Brown. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Beverly; sons, David (Elaine) Wheeler of Fort Edward, and Daniel (Colleen) Wheeler of South Glens Falls; a daughter, Debra Ramsey of Conway, South Carolina; grandchildren, Paul Ramsey, Alex, Beverly, Molly, Maddy and Bobby Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Payten, Jordyn, Maddyn, McKenna, Meggan, Leah and Austin; brother, Ricky; and sisters, Caroline and Patty; his loving companion, Snoopy who seems lost without him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
