July 5, 1938 — Nov. 22, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert “Bob” C. Towne, 81, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, with his family by his side.
Born July 5, 1938 in Crown Point, to his late parents, Allen and Ethel Towne.
Robert graduated from OLVA in Plattsburg. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps. League Detachment II and served from 1956 to 1962. He was also the member of the Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574.
Robert worked for Freihofers, then went on to open a bar/restaurant, The Town House II. He later was a driver for Upstate Tours and Glens Falls City Transit until his retirement.
As a member of the Moreau Community Center he enjoyed taking the seniors on trips for years.
Throughout Robert’s life, he had a great love of baseball. He played minor league baseball for the San Francisco Giants, and locally for the Independence League, and involved in local Little League and American Legion Baseball.
You have free articles remaining.
He enjoyed hunting, 4 wheeling, watching his favorite team, the New York Yankees and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents Robert was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Towne and Patrick Bradley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Carol Mead Towne of South Glens Falls; his sons, David Towne (wife Karen) of South Glens Falls and Jeffery Towne (friend Meg Vanwagner) of Schenectady; step children, Cheryl LeVasseur (husband Fran) of Hudson Falls, Rich Gregory of South Glens Falls and Steve Gregory of Hudson Falls; grandchildren, Stefanie Hopkins, Michael Towne, Ryan Gregory, Timothy Boller, Faith LeVasseur, Rich Gregory Jr., Noah Brugmen, Seth Gregory and Alden Gregory; and great grandchildren, Damon, Jaiden Carly and Isabella.
There will be no calling hours, but all are welcome to attend a celebration of life for Robert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574.
A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place at the convenience of the family at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574 Color Guard, Glens Falls Marine Corps. League Detachment II, Marine Corps. Active Duty Honor Guard, as well as the Patriot Guard Riders of New York will pay tribute to Robert at the cemetery.
In loving memory of Robert, contributions may be made to the United States Marine Corps League Detachment II, 3033 US-4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or the American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Condolences or floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.