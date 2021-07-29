April 14, 1958—July 25, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Robert C. Smith, 63, a resident of Queensbury passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at his home.
He was born on April 14, 1958 in Glens Falls and was the son of the late Clifford L. Smith and Constance (Corrigan) Smith of Hudson Falls.
Robert attended Hudson Falls High School and retired after 44 years of dedicated service for Mead Lumber Company, Queensbury. He loved fishing and his favorite sports were darts, baseball and football.
Besides his father, he is predeceased by his grandfather, Alphonse Corrigan.
Survivors include his son, Dana Smith of Gansevoort; his two daughters: Tamber Smith of NC and Angela Harrington of PA; his grandson, Ezekiel Reilly; and granddaughter, Annabella Reilly; his mother, Constance Smith of Hudson Falls; his sister, Susan Smith of Hudson Falls; and his brother, Michael Smith of Hudson Falls; as well as two nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Union Cemetery, Broadway, Ft. Edward, NY.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
For those who wish a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.