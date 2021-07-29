April 14, 1958—July 25, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Robert C. Smith, 63, a resident of Queensbury passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at his home.

He was born on April 14, 1958 in Glens Falls and was the son of the late Clifford L. Smith and Constance (Corrigan) Smith of Hudson Falls.

Robert attended Hudson Falls High School and retired after 44 years of dedicated service for Mead Lumber Company, Queensbury. He loved fishing and his favorite sports were darts, baseball and football.

Besides his father, he is predeceased by his grandfather, Alphonse Corrigan.

Survivors include his son, Dana Smith of Gansevoort; his two daughters: Tamber Smith of NC and Angela Harrington of PA; his grandson, Ezekiel Reilly; and granddaughter, Annabella Reilly; his mother, Constance Smith of Hudson Falls; his sister, Susan Smith of Hudson Falls; and his brother, Michael Smith of Hudson Falls; as well as two nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Union Cemetery, Broadway, Ft. Edward, NY.

There are no calling hours scheduled.