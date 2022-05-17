 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert C. Shaw

GANSEVOORT — Robert C. Shaw, resident of Gansevoort, passed away on January 19, 2022 at the age of 98.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Gansevoort Cemetery, 4960 NY-50, Gansevoort, NY 12831. For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.

