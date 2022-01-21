GANSEVOORT — Robert C. Shaw, resident of Gansevoort, passed away on Jan. 19, 2022 at the age of 98. He was the son of Tressa and Aubrey Shaw of Gansevoort. He graduated from the South Glens Falls School in 1942.

Bob went in the Navy in 1943 and stayed in the Navy until the end of World War II. He bought the Palmer Ridge Farm in May of 1945 where he grew his first farm and later bought and moved to the Selfridge Road Farm. In addition to farming, in his early adult years and when his children were young, he organized a 4-H Club for the neighboring kids. He also belonged to the Optomist Club and was a lifelong member of the Masons.

Bob was definitely an entrepreneur. He believed that owning property was the way to make a living. He had the Stagecoach Inn, the Crossroads and the General Store in Wilton. He also had a blacktopping business for a while. He bought several pieces of property over the years that he sold as they were being developed. He had rental properties over the years. He started Shaw Fuel & Propane and ran that for many years. He always enjoyed working and coming up with new money-making ideas. When he had a small camp on Schroon Lake, he went around the village talking to people and getting them to change to Shaw Fuel. To this day when you drive through Schroon Lake you will see many Shaw Propane tanks. He always enjoyed the people that he worked with or met in his travels. It was often said that he would stop and talk to anyone. It didn’t matter if he had ever seen them or knew anything about them but by the time, they parted company he usually found that he knew someone that they knew!

When he was able, one of his favorite places to travel to was Las Vegas and he went there many times. He lived in New Symrna Beach, FL for a short time when he had a blacktopping business but after that he just enjoyed going to see his sister, Betty in Clearwater.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brothers’ Bernard and Ronnie Shaw, and his sisters’ Evelyn Waters and Betty Martin; his daughter Diane Shaw; his son-in-law Stanley Cornell and his nephews Philip Bergquist and Chuckie Martin.

Bob is survived by his wife Janet; and two of his children: R. Douglas Shaw (Sylvia) and Janie Cornell (Alan); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-granddaughters: Terri (Mike) Mahanor, Eaton, NH, (Elizabeth, Emily, Mitchel, and Anna); Jeff (Debbie) Shaw, Gansevoort (Blaine and Angelia (Karley and McKenna); Brenden and Katie; Wendy Loftus, Gansevoort (Jonathan, Nicolas and David); Cindy (Chad) Prevost, Palm Harbor, FL (Matthew and Denisse (Aria), Larissa, Dustin); step-children: Paula Strakes of Salt Lake City, UT, Andrew Strakos of Granville, NY, Stefen Strakos of Greenfield Center, NY, Janice Coldwell (Arthur Coldwell) of Salem, NY; step-grandchildren: Stefan Strakos of Greenfield Center, NY, Naydean Tomasi (Nick Tomasi) of Ballston Spa, NY, Kaitlyn Coldwell (Frank Costa) of Troy, NY, Meghan Coldwell (Ethan English) of Salem, NY, Camryn Strakos of Greenfield Center, NY, Cecelia Tomasi of Ballston Spa, NY; he also leaves behind many sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Marion Avenue), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held in the Springs at Gansevoort Cemetery, 4960 NY-50, Gansevoort, NY 12831.

In lieu of flowers, you can make donations in honor of Robert to Shriners Children’s Hospital at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org or St. Jude’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.

