Nov. 20, 1927—March 31, 2023

LAKE GEORGE — Robert C. Hilton, Sr., 95, passed away peacefully at the Fort Hudson Rehabilitation on Friday, March 31, 2023. Husband of the late Mary Susan (Clancy) Hilton.

Born in Cohoes, NY on Nov. 20, 1927 to Clarence and Dorothy Hilton and later moved to Lansingburgh.

Bob was a wonderful dancer, lover of music and loved to sing the old songs with his family. He had a charming and flirtatious personality. Known as “Poppy” he was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

A graduate of Catholic Central HS and Siena College. He also served in the U.S. Navy and received a Victory and American Theatre Medal. His service includes Operation Frostbite on the USS Midway.

Bob was a standout left-handed pitcher for the Emerald Club and was inducted in their Hall of Fame.

He worked at Altec Steel for 30 years as an industrial engineer. Upon retirement he worked for Rensselaer County Motor Vehicles and then moved with his family to Lake George.

Father of: Robert C. Hilton, Jr. (Brenda), Lake George, Judith Mitchum (Charles), Waterford, M. Beth Arnold (Jack), Queensbury; stepfather of the late David G. Bakerian; grandfather of: James, Raven, Randy, Casey, Erin, Lucas, Calin, Catherine, Nicholas, Alexandra, Kateri and Daniel; great-grandfather of: Xavier, Linnea, Alida, Elliott, Mia, Emmett, Byron, JoJo, Lucy, Daisy, Ashley, Delaney and Josie; brother of Richard W. Hilton (Mary), Waterford. He is also survived by nieces: Kathy and Debbie; and nephew, Rick.

We can’t forget his 4-legged companion, “Snookie.”

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Fort Hudson and with a special thank you to Heidi and Susan.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy-Schenectady Road, Watervliet, NY 12189. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at noon at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at St. Mary’s, 79 Brunswick Rd., Troy, NY 12180.

