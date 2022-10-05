Jan. 1, 1940—Sept. 30, 2022

Robert Burton Mosher, age 82, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at home with his loved ones by his side.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1940, in Glens Falls, NY the son of the late Burton and Grace (Denton) Mosher.

Robert enlisted in the military as a Marine from 1957-1959, he switched over to Army for the years of 1960-1969, and finished with the National Guard from 1973-1989. He was Commander of the VFW 6196 from 2011-2013.

He worked at various jobs over the years, bus driver for Saratoga Springs Central School District, Guyson, Hill & Markes, E.M. Stone, up until his retirement, which he enjoyed.

Robert enjoyed fishing, motorcycling, camping, mowing for himself and others, tinkering in his yard and collecting bottles and cans.

Robert is survived by his sister, Marie Peck (Carl); son, Robert Mosher; five daughters: Lynn Dugan (John), Karen Mosher, Christine Fortune, Ginny Juckett (Jeff) and Elaine Villafana (Blair); 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet Mosher; brothers, Rodney and Roger Mosher; and grandson, Dominic Villafana.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY with Pastor Steve Harness officiating. Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 following the service at the funeral home.