Robert Bruce Hungerford

May 11, 1933 — June 1, 2020 BALLSTON SPA — Robert (Bob) Hungerford, 87, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at The Home of The Good Shepherd in Ballston Spa, after suffering for a long period of time from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Born in Glens Falls on May 11, 1933, he was the son of the late George and Nora (LaFreniere) Hungerford of Glens Falls.
Bob was a 1953 graduate of Glens Falls High School. From 1953-55, he served in the U.S. Army as a Private 1st Class during the Korean War. He attended Fredonia, NY State Teachers’ College from 1955-56, and later was accepted to the Juilliard School of Music in NYC, where he received a B.S. Degree in 1960, and M.S. Degree in 1961 in piano performance. His principal instructor was the distinguished British pianist, Katherine Bacon.
Bob also taught at the Bronx House of Music School in NYC from 1957-1964 and from 1964-1966, he studied in Paris, France with Madame Jeanne-Marie Darre, Concert Artist and professor of piano at the Paris Conservatory. Subsequently he continued his studies with Mme. Darre as a French scholarship recipient during four summer sessions at the International Summer Academy in Nice, France, returning to study and visit Paris, a city he grew to love. He became proficient in speaking and writing in French, encouraged at a very early age by his mother, who was of Canadian descent. He developed a close working relationship and friendship with his mentor, Mme. Darre until her death in 1999.
Bob had performed extensively in the East and Midwest, and he was Professor Emeritus at Winona State University where he taught piano and related subjects from 1966-1995, during which time he took three sabbaticals to study and perform abroad.
As a soloist with the Winona Symphony, Bob presented annual solo recitals at WSU. He was also soloist with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and was an active member of the Saint Paul Schubert Daytime Artists Series presenting solo recitals in cooperation with the Schubert Club.
A music critic for the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, Minnesota, commented: “Hungerford is a pianist of considerable technical prowess and musical intelligence. Schubert’s G flat Major Impromptu, from Op.90 was beautifully set forth, with firm grace of its lovely melodic line and absolute clarity of its subsidiary detail. Poise, brilliance, and unusual subtlety of inflection distinguished the performance of Liszt’s Transcendental Etude No. 11 (Harmonies du Soir)”.
Bob was also an avid swimmer and during his tenure at Winona State University became advanced enough to swim two miles daily in their Olympic swimming pool.
During and after his retirement, Bob continued to give private piano lessons at his Winona home until his health declined. To be closer to family, he moved in 2008 to an independent living facility in Queensbury and lastly to assisted Living at The Home of The Good Shepherd in Ballston Spa until his passing.
Bob was predeceased by his parents George and Nora Hungerford; his sister, Marie and her husband Donald Cartier of Queensbury; his oldest brother, George and wife, Erma of Pontiac, Michigan; two nieces, Cam Berlinger of Waterford, Michigan, Kelly King of Knoxville, Tennessee, and many maternal and paternal aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by two younger brothers, Eric “Rick” Hungerford and wife Barbara of Bluffton, South Carolina, John Hungerford and wife Caroleen of Gansevoort and many nieces and nephews. He also left many friends in Winona, Minnesota, where he resided for 42 years.
Throughout his life, Bob was a faithful Catholic, attending mass every Sunday, most recently at St. Mary’s church in Glens Falls and then at St. Mary’s church in Ballston Spa until his health no longer permitted.
Bob had set up a generous $2,800 annual Scholarship program to promising piano students at Winona State Teachers’ College where he taught Piano and Musical Composition for 29 years, which will continue to be in effect for years to come.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s honor to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, N.Y. 12208 or to the Glens Fall High School Music Department, 10 Quade St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 12801.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family held by Baker Funeral Home, Queensbury, with Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.
Friends are invited to join his family on Monday, June 8, at 11 a.m. for the committal service, with military honors and Pastor Ned Suffern, officiating, at Pineview Cemetery, 21 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, where Bob will be laid to rest next to his parents.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
