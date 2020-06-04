Robert Bruce Hungerford

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 11, 1933 — June 1, 2020 BALLSTON SPA — Robert (Bob) Hungerford, 87, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at The Home of The Good Shepherd in Ballston Spa, after suffering for a long period of time from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born in Glens Falls on May 11, 1933, he was the son of the late George and Nora (LaFreniere) Hungerford of Glens Falls.

Bob was a 1953 graduate of Glens Falls High School. From 1953-55, he served in the U.S. Army as a Private 1st Class during the Korean War. He attended Fredonia, NY State Teachers’ College from 1955-56, and later was accepted to the Juilliard School of Music in NYC, where he received a B.S. Degree in 1960, and M.S. Degree in 1961 in piano performance. His principal instructor was the distinguished British pianist, Katherine Bacon.