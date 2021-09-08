 Skip to main content
Robert "Bobby" R. McKernon
Dec. 18, 1961 - Aug. 28, 2021

GREENWICH — Robert "Bobby" R. McKernon, 59, a lifelong resident and dairy farmer of Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Cambridge, NY on December 18, 1961, to Robert B. and Emolyn (Davies) McKernon.

Robert's roots were planted in his beloved town of Greenwich, he was proud to be a third generation Dairy Farmer. Right out of school he worked for Moy Acres, then Morehouse, Greenwich Excavating, and most recently was a maintenance worker for the Town of Greenwich Highway Department.

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed watching his girls play sports over the years.

He was predeceased by his father Robert B. McKernon, uncle Charles, Sr. McKernon, and aunt Shirley Coon.

He is survived by his mother Emolyn (Davies) McKernon of Greenwich; children: Ashley (James) Jenks, Paige, and Destiney McKernon; brothers: Ronald, Richard, Randall (Audrey) and Ryan (Lori) McKernon; grandkids: Isaac and Isabella Jenks, Serena Courtney, Braylon Mckernon; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Whiteside Church, Center Cambridge Rd., Cambridge, NY, 12816 with Pastor Andrew Strickland officiating.

The family requests people to wear casual clothes or jeans and an orange shirt to the service.

Family and friends may call from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Robert's name be made to Greenwich FFA or pay it forward by doing things for others, as he was always there to lend a helpful hand.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

