Nov. 3, 1967 — Feb. 3, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert “Bob” W. Reardon, 52, peacefully lost his brief battle with cancer Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Born Nov. 3, 1967 he was the son of Francis “Champ” and the late Marie (Juckett) Reardon.

Bob graduated from South Glens Falls Senior High School class of 1985 before becoming a freelance videographer for local news stations.

He spent the best of his younger years camping, fishing, and hiking as well as going for long drives anywhere, but especially in Keene Valley. He also enjoyed M.A.S.H., watching black and white films, country westerns and listening to country music.

Bob loved to spend time with his grandchildren and laugh. He was a huge fan of comedians like Jeff Foxworthy and Jeff Dunham, and even saw Louis Black when on vacation in the Poconos.

In addition to his mom, Bob was predeceased by his soulmate, Gaye Crothamel, whom he was very devoted; his grandparents, Nate and Alvina Juckett, and Daniel and Alice Reardon.