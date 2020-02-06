Robert 'Bob' W. Reardon
Robert “Bob” W. Reardon

Nov. 3, 1967 — Feb. 3, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert “Bob” W. Reardon, 52, peacefully lost his brief battle with cancer Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Born Nov. 3, 1967 he was the son of Francis “Champ” and the late Marie (Juckett) Reardon.

Bob graduated from South Glens Falls Senior High School class of 1985 before becoming a freelance videographer for local news stations.

He spent the best of his younger years camping, fishing, and hiking as well as going for long drives anywhere, but especially in Keene Valley. He also enjoyed M.A.S.H., watching black and white films, country westerns and listening to country music.

Bob loved to spend time with his grandchildren and laugh. He was a huge fan of comedians like Jeff Foxworthy and Jeff Dunham, and even saw Louis Black when on vacation in the Poconos.

In addition to his mom, Bob was predeceased by his soulmate, Gaye Crothamel, whom he was very devoted; his grandparents, Nate and Alvina Juckett, and Daniel and Alice Reardon.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife’s children, Justin (Janey) Murray, Bob (Nicole) Murray; his grandchildren, Miles and Carmen Murray and Brendon Mallory; his four sisters, Kathleen Reardon, Susan Reardon, Janice Johnston (Rob Pfister) and Kristy Boyadjian (Eric Finley); his many aunts and uncles; his adored nephews, Owen and John, as well as his nieces, Molly “M&M” and Sam.

Calling hours will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls.

A casual memorial service will follow at the church at 3 p.m. with a gathering after.

Per Bob’s request, he asks that you attend this day dressed casual and comfortable, perhaps jeans and a flannel.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Saratoga County Hospice, Dr. Stoutenburg and his staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

In loving memory of Robert, contributions may be made to South High Marathon Dance, 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

