Robert “Bob” W. Layton, Sr.

June 2, 1937 — June 28, 2023

LAKE GEORGE—Robert “Bob” W. Layton, Sr., 86, of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on June 2, 1937 in Saugerties, N.Y., he was the son of the late Henry and Marion (Hackett) Layton.

Bob graduated from Colonie Central High School and then went on to join the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1962, where he gained the rank of Senior Airman.

On May 15, 1965, Robert married the love of his life, Victoria C. Notte in Rutland, VT. The couple along with their three children have resided in Lake George for many years.

Bob and his wife were faithful members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lake George.

He was self-employed for many years as Owner of Key Credit Controls in Glens Falls.

Family was important to Bob, he enjoyed coaching youth sports and watching his children and grandchildren excel at their school and college sports. He enjoyed golf with all his friends, watching his favorite teams the NY Yankees, NY Giants and NY Knicks and spending winters in Vero Beach, FL.

In addition to his parents, his brother, Charles Layton of Schenectady, predeceases him.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years, Victoria Layton of Lake George; his three children: Robert W. Layton, Jr. (Lisa) of Queensbury, Gregory S. Layton (Carla) of Lake George and Lynn M. Schuette (Matt) of Queensbury; his grandchildren: Marissa (Brandon) McDonald of Hudson Falls, Derek Layton of Queensbury, Rachel and Zack Layton of Lake George and Ryan, Leah and Anna Schuette of Queensbury; and his great-grandson, Declan McDonald of Hudson Falls. He is also survived by his brother, William Layton of Lakeland, FL and his sister-in-law, Margo Layton of Schenectady.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George.

No calling hours are scheduled.

Burial will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. David Cunningham, Father Joseph Busch, all the caretakers from Warren County, Fort Hudson, The Pines and High Peaks Hospice for all their care and compassion shown to Bob during this difficult time. Also a grateful thank you to Kelly Meehan who has spent the last two years caring for Bob at his home.

At the family request, donations in memory of Bob can be made to a charity on one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury