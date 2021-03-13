Robert "Bob" Ross

In 1977, Bob was on the move once again landing in Lake George, NY where he served 20 years as Principal of the Lake George Elementary School. At LGES, Bob facilitated an innovative educational program based on team teaching and multi-aged instruction. The program featured a strong emphasis on working with student learning styles and individualized instruction. When asked, Bob felt his greatest accomplishment had been that “We actually practice what many schools simply state in theory. School is for kids. We should remember that we are guests of the students. Decisions are made first with how they will affect the students”. His leadership philosophy included shared decision-making which he put into practice upon his arrival at LGES. Bob took the existing Advisory Cabinet and expanded it into a site-based, shared decision-making model. As an administrator, he encouraged staff members to share in the decision-making process. Bob was one of the early education leaders who believed all staff members should have a total investment in what’s going on in the school. While under Bob’s administration, LGES won two national recognition awards: School of Excellence in 1985-86 and Blue Ribbon School of Excellence in 1991-92 where he was honored to meet both Presidents, Ronald Regan and George H.W. Bush.