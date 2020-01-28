Robert “Bob” R. Sargent
Robert “Bob” R. Sargent

Aug. 14, 1943 — Jan. 24, 2020

HARTFORD — Robert “Bob” R. Sargent, 76, of Blood Street, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Born on Aug. 14, 1943, in Montpelier, Vermont, he was the son of the late Richard J. and Dorthea E. (Miner) Sargent.

Following high school, Bob proudly enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

On April 17, 1964, he married Marie M. Young in Hudson Falls. Together they enjoyed 53 wonderful years.

Bob worked as a truck driver and a loader operator for Charles Freidman. Chuckie and Bob not only worked together, but also thought the world of each other.

He enjoyed deer hunting with his wife, sons and grandson and ice fishing every single day in the winter at South Bay. Bob was proud to drive his Chevy truck and four wheeling with his family and friends. For years, he enjoyed truck pulling at the fair and turkey shoots, where he always came back with either turkey’s or money. In his younger years, he enjoyed boating and camping.

Bob was a member of the Hudson Falls American Legion Post No. 574, a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the Fish and Game Club in Whitehall.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Gary Sargent.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marie Sargent; his brother, Richard Manning of Vermont; his sister, Lucy Cantu of California; his three children, Edward (Debbie) Sargent, Lori (John) Gregory and Robert (Wanda) Sargent, Jr.; his grandchildren, Chey Benson, Megan Sargent, Norman Wilcox, Matthew Sargent and his fiancé, Brittney Gillis, Natasha (Ken) Downey, Joshua Morrow, Torrie (Dennis) Williams, Jamie (Truman) Ballard, Danielle (Nick) Mackey, Christopher Sargent and Lisa Bates; his 21 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The center of his life was his wife, family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.

You will be missed by your family and friends. We love you dearly. You have forever made a mark in our hearts. Never once did you walk out the door or call us on the phone without saying “I Love You, later”. Never saying goodbye, because that would be forever. Rest in Peace, Hartford Wildman, you are forever loved.

The family will be celebrating Bob’s life at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at his home, 502 Blood St., Hartford. Please come and share memories of Bob.

Memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

