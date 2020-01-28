Aug. 14, 1943 — Jan. 24, 2020

HARTFORD — Robert “Bob” R. Sargent, 76, of Blood Street, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Born on Aug. 14, 1943, in Montpelier, Vermont, he was the son of the late Richard J. and Dorthea E. (Miner) Sargent.

Following high school, Bob proudly enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

On April 17, 1964, he married Marie M. Young in Hudson Falls. Together they enjoyed 53 wonderful years.

Bob worked as a truck driver and a loader operator for Charles Freidman. Chuckie and Bob not only worked together, but also thought the world of each other.

He enjoyed deer hunting with his wife, sons and grandson and ice fishing every single day in the winter at South Bay. Bob was proud to drive his Chevy truck and four wheeling with his family and friends. For years, he enjoyed truck pulling at the fair and turkey shoots, where he always came back with either turkey’s or money. In his younger years, he enjoyed boating and camping.

Bob was a member of the Hudson Falls American Legion Post No. 574, a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the Fish and Game Club in Whitehall.