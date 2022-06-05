May 8, 1928—May 8, 2022

BROOKSVILLE, FL — Robert “Bob” Potter of Brooksville, FL died May 8, 2022 at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center with his daughter by his side.

He was born to Lester and Dorothy (Hopkins) Potter on May 8, 1928 in Glens Falls, NY.

He grew up in South Glens Falls, where he met his wife, Rebecca Chapman, and the couple were married in 1946. Together they raised a family of three children. Rebecca (Becky) passed away in 2011 following 58 years of marriage.

Bob attended South Glens Falls High School and then joined the United States Navy returning to work with his father for 50 years at Potter’s Fuel Oil Company. Prior to working in fuel oil, Bob and his father delivered coal and ice in the Glens Falls area. Bob was also employed as a school bus driver for the South Glens Falls School District for 30 years.

He was a longtime active member of the Glens Falls Wesleyan Church prior to moving to Florida where he held many offices including Trustee and Youth Society Sponsor and Treasurer.

Bob enjoyed camping, traveling, boating, motorcycling and playing various games with his family and friends.

Bob has been a long-time resident of Brooksville Wesleyan Village in Brooksville, FL where he was a member of the Brooksville Wesleyan Church.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob is also predeceased by a brother, Donald Potter of Roanoke, VA; a grandson, Michael Robert Potter; and a great-great-grandson, Noah James Abdullah.

Surviving are his two sisters: Marilyn Smith of South Glens Falls and June Williams of Brooksville, FL; two brothers: Richard and Gerald Potter of Glens Falls, NY; two daughters: Judy (Jim) Dayton of Grand Rapids, MI and Carolyn (Larry) Mayse of Punta Gorda, FL; one son, Jim (Cindy) of Naples, FL; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, N.Y. A graveside service with military honors will follow the service at Southside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org/donate or Gideon’s International at www.gideons.org/donate.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.