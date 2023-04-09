July 5, 1926—April 6, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert “Bob” E. Levison, 96, passed away peacefully at home with his daughters by his side on April 6, 2023 after a long illness.

Bob was born on July 5, 1926, in Norwood, NY. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Cora (MacDonald) Levison. Bob graduated from Savannah, Georgia High School in 1944.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, from November of 1944 to August of 1946.

On Aug. 27, 1959, he married his beloved wife, Mary (Gillman) Levison, with whom he shared 50 years. Mary passed on August 29, 2009, just two days past their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Bob was a member of the Glens Falls Fire Department for 32 years and retired on April 1, 1988 as an Assistant Chief. Bob was known by his crew to always be fair and a wonderful chief. While at the department, he enjoyed his time as representative for the local Firefighter’s Union as a negotiator. He had many great friends as part of his firefighter family, who stayed in touch through their retirements. Several celebrated his and Mary’s 50th Wedding Anniversary party in Indian Lake.

On the day of his retirement, Bob and Mary learned that they were to become first-time grandparents and the same day moved to their new home, built by Bob on Lake Adirondack in the town of Indian Lake. While in Indian Lake, Bob was active in the Lake Association and town Planning and Zoning Boards. He loved the outdoors, especially spending time fishing in the area with his brother Larry. After 29 years in his home, Bob decided to move and live with his daughter Karen in Moreau.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers: Lawrence “Larry” Levison and William “Bill” Levison, his sister, Norma Levison, and his beloved wife, Mary. Survivors include his children: Karen Levison of Moreau, NY and Robin Levison of Mayfield, NY; two grandchildren: Charles Gray III, and Tabitha Henzel, both of Mayfield; two sisters-in-law: Marjorie Levison of the Oaks, Fort Edward and Caroline Suprenant of Queensbury; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Rite of committal will take place at a later date at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Queensbury. Friends are welcome to join in a Celebration of Life at the Elk’s Lodge #81 on Cronin Road in Queensbury following the services.

The family wishes to thank all their friends and family who provided support and comfort during dad’s illness as well as all of the hospice nurses, especially Lori and Lisa for their loving care; and Dr. Mark Quaresima and staff at the Moreau Health Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205 or donate online at communityhospice.org.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.