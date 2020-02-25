June 1, 1953 — Feb. 21, 2020
NEWCOMB — Robert "Bob" L. Levesque, 66, passed away at his home in Newcomb on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
He was born June 1, 1953 in Waterbury, Connecticut, the son of the late Lawrence and Cecile (Gregoire) Levesque.
Bob graduated from Newcomb Central School in 1972. He was employed by National Lead Industries in Tahawus, New York before taking a job at Finch & Pruyn, where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for more than 20 years. He was a highly skilled operator and continued to work in excavating and construction and loved to talk about all of the projects and logging roads throughout the Adirondacks that he had been a part of creating.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman and particularly enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping, and was always eager to share his knowledge of the outdoors with his children. He loved to read, especially westerns and crime novels. He was a member of several hunting and fishing clubs, as well as the Newcomb Lions Club.
He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his two children, Bobbi Jo Levesque (Brian G. Farr) of Long Lake and Travis (Amber) Levesque of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; along with two step-grandchildren, Travis and Serenity; his sister, Judy (Glenn) Koster of Glendale, Arizona; and two nephews, Joshua and Joseph Koster.
The family will hold a private graveside service in the spring.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.