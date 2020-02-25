Robert 'Bob' L. Levesque
Robert 'Bob' L. Levesque

Robert (Bob) L. Levesque

June 1, 1953 — Feb. 21, 2020

NEWCOMB — Robert "Bob" L. Levesque, 66, passed away at his home in Newcomb on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

He was born June 1, 1953 in Waterbury, Connecticut, the son of the late Lawrence and Cecile (Gregoire) Levesque.

Bob graduated from Newcomb Central School in 1972. He was employed by National Lead Industries in Tahawus, New York before taking a job at Finch & Pruyn, where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for more than 20 years. He was a highly skilled operator and continued to work in excavating and construction and loved to talk about all of the projects and logging roads throughout the Adirondacks that he had been a part of creating.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman and particularly enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping, and was always eager to share his knowledge of the outdoors with his children. He loved to read, especially westerns and crime novels. He was a member of several hunting and fishing clubs, as well as the Newcomb Lions Club.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his two children, Bobbi Jo Levesque (Brian G. Farr) of Long Lake and Travis (Amber) Levesque of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; along with two step-grandchildren, Travis and Serenity; his sister, Judy (Glenn) Koster of Glendale, Arizona; and two nephews, Joshua and Joseph Koster.

The family will hold a private graveside service in the spring.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home.

