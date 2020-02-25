June 1, 1953 — Feb. 21, 2020

NEWCOMB — Robert "Bob" L. Levesque, 66, passed away at his home in Newcomb on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

He was born June 1, 1953 in Waterbury, Connecticut, the son of the late Lawrence and Cecile (Gregoire) Levesque.

Bob graduated from Newcomb Central School in 1972. He was employed by National Lead Industries in Tahawus, New York before taking a job at Finch & Pruyn, where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for more than 20 years. He was a highly skilled operator and continued to work in excavating and construction and loved to talk about all of the projects and logging roads throughout the Adirondacks that he had been a part of creating.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman and particularly enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping, and was always eager to share his knowledge of the outdoors with his children. He loved to read, especially westerns and crime novels. He was a member of several hunting and fishing clubs, as well as the Newcomb Lions Club.