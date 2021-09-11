PORT CLINTON, OH—Robert “Bob” L. Cronquist, age 92, of Port Clinton, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Glens Falls, NY on May 24, 1929 to Oscar and Jennie (Dickinson) Cronquist. Bob graduated from Albany Business School and later enlisted into the United States Air Force, where he proudly served for 20 years. His military career took him to many places, including: Morocco, Illinois, Texas, Turkey, Mississippi and New Hampshire. After he retired from the Air Force he worked for Sugar Rock Harbor and Chaffee’s Marina as a mechanic.