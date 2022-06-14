Oct. 23, 1952—June 12, 2022
GREENWICH — Robert “Bob” James Gustafson, 69, of Greenwich, went into the arms of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
He was born October 23, 1952, in Bennington, VT, to the late Carl and Evelyn (Willis) Gustafson.
Bob graduated from Greenwich Central School Class of 1970. After high school he went on to achieve a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education, from SUNY Plattsburgh, Class of 1975.
In June 1990, Bob opened the Video Korner, a video store in Greenwich. He owned and operated the store for 30 years, until retiring in June 2020. Bob enjoyed being a business owner, loved his customers and he never missed a day of work.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Carlene Mullen; five brothers, Willis, Eddie, Doug, Danny, and Mike. Bob was also predeceased by his best friend of forty-four years, Richard McCormick.
Bob is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
At Bob’s request there will be no visitation.
A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, Greenwich, NY. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Flynn Bros, Inc., 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.