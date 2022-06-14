Oct. 23, 1952—June 12, 2022

GREENWICH — Robert “Bob” James Gustafson, 69, of Greenwich, went into the arms of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

He was born October 23, 1952, in Bennington, VT, to the late Carl and Evelyn (Willis) Gustafson.

Bob graduated from Greenwich Central School Class of 1970. After high school he went on to achieve a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education, from SUNY Plattsburgh, Class of 1975.

In June 1990, Bob opened the Video Korner, a video store in Greenwich. He owned and operated the store for 30 years, until retiring in June 2020. Bob enjoyed being a business owner, loved his customers and he never missed a day of work.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Carlene Mullen; five brothers, Willis, Eddie, Doug, Danny, and Mike. Bob was also predeceased by his best friend of forty-four years, Richard McCormick.

Bob is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.

At Bob’s request there will be no visitation.

A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, Greenwich, NY. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s at www.stjude.org.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Flynn Bros, Inc., 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.