Robert "Bob" H. Packard

March 19, 1942 - Dec. 5, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Robert "Bob" H. Packard, 80, of Viele Pond Road, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Born March 19, 1942 in Englewood, NJ, he was the son of the late Adelbert and Mary (Rossi) Packard.

Following his graduation from Bergen Technical School he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1963.

He began his working career at Curtiss-Wright Corporation where he worked as a millwright. Later he worked for the Lake George Steamboat Company where he had a hand in the construction of the Lac du Saint Sacrement and eventually retired after 25 years at the Glens Falls Country Club.

Bob had a love for aviation from a young age and eventually purchased his own airplane in early 1980s. As the skilled carpenter and craftsman he even built two airplanes in the basement of his house, as well as the five homes he constructed over the years. He was also the past Vice President of the Glens Falls Pilots Association. Bob also had an affinity for Harley Davidson motorcycles and owned several throughout his lifetime.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Alan Packard.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Karen Packard of Warrensburg; two daughters: Lisa (Bundrick) and her fiance, Jason Irwin of Schaghticoke and Michele (Packard) of Sebastian, FL; grandchildren: Kate, Olivia, Stephen, Clayton, and Corbin; as well as several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Bob's family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A graveside service to celebrate his life will follow the visitation at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.