Jan. 27, 1944—Oct. 31, 2021

HAMPTON — Robert “Bob” Gene Hilder, 78, passed away at home on October 31, 2021.

Robert was born in Whitehall, NY on January 27, 1944, to Aubrey Hilder and Pearl Terry Hilder. He was one of eleven children; brothers Larry, Ronald, and Leslie, sisters Kathy, Margie, Jeanie, Ellie, Betty, and predeceased by brother Terry and sister Jackie.

Robert married his loving wife Catherine Williams, December 25, 1968. They had four children together: Robert “Bobby” Jr., Paul, Scott, and Peter.

Robert has seven grandchildren: Bobby and MaryAnn of Hampton, NY with sons: Justin and Cameron, Paul and Sara of Granville, NY with daughters: Gabrielle and Lyndsy, Scott of Whitehall, NY with son Justin, and Pete and Courtney of Hampton, NY with daughter Peyton and son Parker.

Robert joined the Army March 25, 1967, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged June 2, 1969, after being wounded in battle where he received the Purple Heart Medal. He then worked as a machine operator for 30+ years at Carris Reels of Rutland, VT until retirement.

In his passed time, Robert enjoyed listening to the music of King Elvis Presley, watching sports games of his favorite teams: the New York Giants, the Yankees and anyone who beat the Red Socks, betting on the horses of Saratoga Raceway and venturing through their casino, taking his daily drives to Stewart’s Shops for coffee and scratch-off tickets where he also made a multitude of friends who enjoyed his company, and fishing in his boat with family and friends he made along his lifetime here with us.

Services will be determined at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Robert’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.