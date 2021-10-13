May 13, 1935—Sept. 15, 2021
LEICESTER, NC — Robert (Bob) Ernest Hodges, 86, passed away on September 15, 2021 due to complications involving Parkinson’s disease.
Born on May 13, 1935, Bob grew up in Hudson Falls, NY and later built his home in South Glens Falls, NY where he lived for many years. He then relocated to Leicester, NC where he lived with his son and daughter-in-law for the last six years. He was the son of the late Walt and Viola Hodges and was also preceded in death by his sister, Sue Chapman.
Bob was a valued employee of General Electric for 42 years until he retired as a design draftsman. He loved everything about cars, especially antiques and street rods. He enjoyed local stock car racing and tried his hand at drag racing at the local drag strip with his ‘63 Plymouth in his younger days. He was a valued member of several car clubs over the years and enjoyed attending car shows throughout the summer and hanging out with his many car buddies, talking cars and helping them with their projects as he could. He especially loved Studebakers and owned and restored several over the years.
Bob is survived by his sister, Nancy Powers of South Glens Falls, NY, son and daughter-in-law: John and Maxine Hodges of Leicester, NC; grandsons: Joshua Hodges (and wife Laura) of Leicester, NC and Benjamin Hodges (and fiance Rebecca Williamson) of Inman, SC, and Pamela Nutter, stepdaughter of Balston Spa, NY.
A “Cruise In” car show is planned for late spring 2022 in Bob’s honor; date and time to be announced.
He was a good man, a good father, and a good friend and will be dearly missed.
If you are interested in helping to plan the event, please contact John Hodges at 828-545-9224.
