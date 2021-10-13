May 13, 1935—Sept. 15, 2021

LEICESTER, NC — Robert (Bob) Ernest Hodges, 86, passed away on September 15, 2021 due to complications involving Parkinson’s disease.

Born on May 13, 1935, Bob grew up in Hudson Falls, NY and later built his home in South Glens Falls, NY where he lived for many years. He then relocated to Leicester, NC where he lived with his son and daughter-in-law for the last six years. He was the son of the late Walt and Viola Hodges and was also preceded in death by his sister, Sue Chapman.

Bob was a valued employee of General Electric for 42 years until he retired as a design draftsman. He loved everything about cars, especially antiques and street rods. He enjoyed local stock car racing and tried his hand at drag racing at the local drag strip with his ‘63 Plymouth in his younger days. He was a valued member of several car clubs over the years and enjoyed attending car shows throughout the summer and hanging out with his many car buddies, talking cars and helping them with their projects as he could. He especially loved Studebakers and owned and restored several over the years.