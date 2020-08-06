Aug. 10, 1933 — July 30, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Robert “Bob” E. Ovitt, 86, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Bob was born Aug. 10, 1933 in Lake Luzerne, the son of the late Benjamin Ovitt and Ernestine (Ellithorpe) Bovee.

In 1951, Bob joined the Army and became a Paratrooper serving during the Korean War. He was injured in 1953 in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill and was honorably discharged after an extended hospital stay in January 1954. He was also honored to be a recipient of the Purple Heart.

He married Myrtle Kirkpatrick on April 18, 1954 and they were together 65 years until her passing on Feb. 9, 2019.

Bob was employed by the Glens Falls School System for 34 years retiring as Buildings and Grounds Superintendent.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, hiking and snowmobiling and had a great appreciation for the Adirondacks. His greatest pleasure was his camp “Boondock Lodge” where he spent 54 years with family and friends. He and Myrtle also enjoyed raising Christmas trees and blackberries, woodworking and camping with friends. He always had a project and many interests.