Aug. 10, 1933 — July 30, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Robert “Bob” E. Ovitt, 86, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.
Bob was born Aug. 10, 1933 in Lake Luzerne, the son of the late Benjamin Ovitt and Ernestine (Ellithorpe) Bovee.
In 1951, Bob joined the Army and became a Paratrooper serving during the Korean War. He was injured in 1953 in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill and was honorably discharged after an extended hospital stay in January 1954. He was also honored to be a recipient of the Purple Heart.
He married Myrtle Kirkpatrick on April 18, 1954 and they were together 65 years until her passing on Feb. 9, 2019.
Bob was employed by the Glens Falls School System for 34 years retiring as Buildings and Grounds Superintendent.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, hiking and snowmobiling and had a great appreciation for the Adirondacks. His greatest pleasure was his camp “Boondock Lodge” where he spent 54 years with family and friends. He and Myrtle also enjoyed raising Christmas trees and blackberries, woodworking and camping with friends. He always had a project and many interests.
Bob had a strong work ethic and expected it from others. He always said to his daughters, “Whatever you do, do your best!” He was a devoted husband and family man. Bob especially loved sharing his interests and teaching his four grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Myrtle; sisters, Thelma Ballou, Adele Ballou, Janet Tucker, Karen Monrian; his brother, Stanley Ovitt; and his in-laws; William Sr. and Marion Kirkpatrick, Ethelyn and Silvio Campagnone, William and Kay Kirkpatrick, Paul Ballou, Pliney Tucker, Marshall Jarvis.
He is survived by three daughters, Sharon Ovitt-Morphis (Jack), Dawn Ovitt and Debra Ovitt (Russell) all of Glens Falls. He was a special grandfather “Bob O” to Robert Rader (Katy), Katherine Morphis-Berg (Tom), Allison Morphis (Jesse), Julianne Hanes (Mark) and great grandfather to Julian, Tilly, Eleanor, John and Margot. He is also survived by his sister, Lorraine Jarvis; brother, David Bovee; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Ovitt and brother-in-law, Gerald Monrian as well as nieces, nephews and many special friends.
Graveside services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to North Country Ministry or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
