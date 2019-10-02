June 10, 1936 — Sept. 29, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Robert “Bob” E. McDermott, 83, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife and children by his side on Sept. 29, 2019.
Bob was born on June 10, 1936 in Glens Falls to Martin and Elva (Stevenson) McDermott.
He attended Queensbury High School, where he loved to play basketball and was quite the athlete.
After graduation, Bob enlisted in the Army in February of 1955, and he continued to serve his country until 1975, traveling all over the United States, as well as abroad.
On Sept. 22, 1957, he married Ginger L. Flynn, the love of his life, and they enjoyed 62 years together. Ginger was as adventurous as Bob and traveled with him no matter where he was stationed, including Germany and Okinawa.
He was awarded many medals for his service, which he seldom spoke about. He also did two tours of duty in Vietnam.
Bob retired from the Army in April 1975 and returned to his roots of Queensbury with his family. He worked for 10 years with his longtime good friend, Duke Kubricky, in construction before starting a second career with the U.S. Postal Service, until he retired in June of 2001.
Bob was predeceased by his parents; infant sister, Katherine; brothers, Paul and Tom McDermott; and sisters-in-law, Alma and Helen McDermott.
Left to carry on his legacy and memory are his loving wife and caretaker, Ginger; his son, Tom McDermott (Barb) of Queensbury; his daughters, Mandy McDermott of Burlington, Vermont and Laurie McDermott (Anne) of Saratoga Springs; his son, Jeff McDermott of Binghampton; grandchildren, Cole and Marlee McDermott of Burlington, Vermont; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 194, serving as grand knight several times during the duration of his membership. Bob loved building projects and could build anything from a porch to a deck to a full addition. His favorite saying when building was “Perfect is close enough.”
Calling hours will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Bailey officiating.
Graveside services will be private.
The family wishes to thank Denise, Kim, Rhonda and Rose, and so many others that helped over the past years, for their kindness and wonderful care.
In loving memory of Bob, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
