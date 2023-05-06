Nov. 11, 1946—May 3, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert “Bob” Duggan, Jr., 76, of South Glens Falls, was reunited with his wife in Heaven on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.

Born on Nov. 11, 1946, in Glens Falls, he was the oldest of eight children to the late Robert Duggan, Sr. and Beverly (Kingsley) Duggan.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War.

He was very active in his community, volunteering for the Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department where he was an Assistant Chief. Bob worked as a truck driver for over 40 years, for various companies as a member of the Teamsters Union, eventually retiring from Finch Paper in Glens Falls.

He loved his horses and enjoyed working with standardbreds at the Saratoga Harness Track. He was also a member of the Adirondack Gymkhana Association.

In his younger years, he would participate in the local rodeos. Bob enjoyed NASCAR racing and was a Rusty Wallace fan. He will always be remembered as the best husband, father, grandfather, G-Pa and brother.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of almost 50 years, June (Manning) Duggan, who passed away on May 12, 2014.

He is survived by his son, Tony (Denise) Rourke; his daughters: Tina Newhouse, LouAnn (Mike) Weir, Shawn (Scott) Bowe, and Susan Duggan; his grandchildren: Tyler and Ryley Weir, Toni Lynne Twiss, Alysha Schilinski, Haley Duggan, Nick Richard, Brett Bowe, Noah Rourke, and Dawson Newhouse; and he was G-Pa to: Keegan, Mara, and Nolan Weir, Addie May, and Oakley Schilinski.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the funeral home with Chaplin Tom Ryberg, officiating.

Burial will follow, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward, with full military honors.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Gillani and the staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, the Visiting Nurses of Albany, as well as the nurses and volunteers at the Community Hospice of Saratoga for taking very special care of Bob and his family during this difficult time.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to the Glens Falls VA Clinic, 101 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.