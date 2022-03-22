Oct. 4, 1923—March 18, 2022

EAGLE BRIDGE — Robert “Bob” D. Hendricks, 98, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather left this life on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12:05 a.m. He was born on October 4, 1923 in Huntingdon, TN. Bob was predeceased by Gladys, his loving wife of 70 years.

Bob was the son of Albert and Mary (Vernetta) Hendricks. He graduated from public schools in Tennessee and worked on his family farm as a young man. He was part of the Greatest Generation who answered his country’s call to arms during World War II and enlisted in the United States Navy in early 1943. He served in the Pacific Theatre as a signalman on various vessels and, notably, was assigned as signalman to an admiral’s flagship.

It was in New York’s Times Square that he met Gladys in 1946 as a young sailor. After his discharge from the Navy, he secured a job with the National Cash Register Company in New York City from which he retired.

Bob and Gladys married on August 7, 1948 in NY and raised two children: Lois Casey (Richard) of Hendersonville, NC and Glenn Hendricks of Eagle Bridge, NY. In addition to his two children, he is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Seat of TN; four grandchildren: Christina Keller (Tom), Kerry Hendricks, Lindsey McHale (Michael) and Emilyann Doull (James), and eight great-grandchildren: Michael, Ashley, Katherine and Timothy Sesera, Carly Denue, Kateri Murphy, and Lincoln and Finnegan McHale. Bob was predeceased by his siblings Eudora Doyle and William Hendricks. He cherished his many nieces, nephews and cousins who were part of his life.

Bob was a devoted husband and a loving family man. His solid work ethic, quiet disposition and sense of humor were an inspiration to all who knew him. He loved animals and adored his dachshund, Jolie, who has been his loving, loyal and faithful companion.

He was an avid gardener with an amazing ability to grow almost anything. His jams and preserves were second to none. Bob and Gladys raised Labrador retrievers and German shorthaired pointers for show and sport for over 20 years, primarily on Long Island. Bob loved hunting and fishing and took great pleasure in nature’s wonders. In 1997 he and Gladys moved to their new home in Eagle Bridge where they shared their love of country living while growing flowers, fruits and vegetables.

Family and friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 10:30–11:00 a.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Jeffrey Peck officiating. Interment with military honors will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

