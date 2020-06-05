Sept. 29, 1936 — June 2, 2020
LAKE LUZERNE — It with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Robert “Bob” D. Freedman on June 2, 2020 at the age of 83. Bob was born and raised in Auburn, New York on September 29, 1936 to the late Charles and Charlotte Freedman. He excelled at football and tennis in high school and graduated with honors from SUNY Buffalo for both undergraduate and graduate programs, attaining his M.A. in Education. Bob held various jobs in human resource positions in his career but retired from his dream job at Ayco Corporation in 2000 as Vice President of Human Resources. He also taught as an adjunct professor at several local colleges in the Capital district. He was known for his attention to detail and his impeccable work ethic. His daily planner was never far from his side. Bob regarded his religious upbringing with high importance and belonged to several synagogues throughout his life often becoming involved on boards and committees.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Diane “Dee” of 62 years; his loving children: Lori (Ron) Serpico, Karen (Henry) Alvarez, and Michael (Tricia) Freedman; his beloved grandchildren: Ben Tanzer (Matt), Sara Mann (Bobby), Eddie Alvarez, Jacob Freedman, Sam Freedman, Rachel Freedman, Mark Serpico (Tatum), and Jacyln Serpico (Dan).
During his retirement years, Bob loved to keep busy between his slices of heaven in Bonita Springs, Florida and Lake Luzerne. He loved to spend time with Dee socializing, entertaining and traveling with many close friends throughout the years. He and Dee took many well-planned overseas travel adventures to explore the culture and history of these countries. Bob was an avid tennis and bridge player, reader, history buff, NY Yankee fan and stamp collector. He was a good friend to many people and will be greatly missed.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Auburn at Fort Hill Cemetery.
Outdoor visiting hours for local friends and family will be held at the family home in Lake Luzerne on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. being mindful of social distancing and face covering requirements.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Contributions in Bob’s memory may be directed to Double H, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 or to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
