LAKE LUZERNE — It with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Robert “Bob” D. Freedman on June 2, 2020 at the age of 83. Bob was born and raised in Auburn, New York on September 29, 1936 to the late Charles and Charlotte Freedman. He excelled at football and tennis in high school and graduated with honors from SUNY Buffalo for both undergraduate and graduate programs, attaining his M.A. in Education. Bob held various jobs in human resource positions in his career but retired from his dream job at Ayco Corporation in 2000 as Vice President of Human Resources. He also taught as an adjunct professor at several local colleges in the Capital district. He was known for his attention to detail and his impeccable work ethic. His daily planner was never far from his side. Bob regarded his religious upbringing with high importance and belonged to several synagogues throughout his life often becoming involved on boards and committees.