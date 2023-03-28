Jan. 13, 1947 - March 24, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Robert "Bob" Conlon, Sr., 76, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at home with his loving family by his side.

Born on January 13, 1947, in Mineville, he was the son of the late Sadie Merrill.

As a teenager, Bob dated Donna Light. Later in life, they found each other and married in 1983 in Fort Edward.

Robert enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his mother, Bob is predeceased by his brother, George Conlon.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 40 years, Donna; his children: June Turpentine (Roger), Laura Roberts, and her fiancee, Dave Mattison (Bob considered him to be his son), Robert Conlon, Jr., Billie Donovan (Kevin), Robin Sorrell; his siblings: Sally, Judy, Harvey, Timothy, Merrill, Roger; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward NY 12828.

Following the services, a reception will be held at the Queensbury VFW, 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Burial will be private and to the convenience of the family.

To post online condolences and view Bob's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.