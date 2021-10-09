Robert 'Bob' Charles Burrows, Sr.

Robert had a strong love for the outdoors. He loved taking long bicycle rides and walked each day with his best friend, Nick Nicholson. He was an avid gardener, and he maintained beautifully landscaped gardens for 30-plus years. He enjoyed gifting his harvest to friends and family throughout Glens Falls.

Robert was a member of the Racing City Chorus and Gospel Chorus for 20 plus years, and he performed competitively in many states. He also deeply enjoyed being a member of the barbershop quartet. Among the many things Bob loved, animals had a special place in his heart. He enjoyed taking them for car rides and long walks. Above all things he enjoyed in life, family was the most important. His focus was always on the well-being and nurturing of his family and he had a great impact on each and every one of them.

Robert was predeceased by his loving wife Joyce (Runnalls) Burrows; brother Albert Burrows, Jr. (Patricia); sister Barbara Thompson (Walter); and stepsons: Gary Marcantonio and Ben Marcantonio.