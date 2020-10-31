July 22, 1949 — Oct. 28, 2020

GANSEVOORT — Robert “Bob” Baker passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with his brother and niece by his side. Bob was the youngest of five children born to Elric and Florence (Carpenter) Baker on July 22, 1949 in Plattsburgh, NY. He graduated from St. John’s Academy in the class of 1967. He attended Farmingdale State College and graduated in 1969, with a degree in Police Science. He then joined the army and served during the Vietnam war as a Communications Officer; where he developed expertise in morse code. He was stationed outside Frankfurt, Germany.

He began his career as a Connecticut State Trooper where he was especially adept at vehicle accident investigations, and he was often recruited by other barracks for consultations on the most difficult cases. Bob’s career choices were as varied as they were notable. After leaving the police force, he traveled and lived all around the United States including residing in Maine, Tennessee, California, Michigan, Nevada, New York, and Connecticut. He was a postal carrier, a hospital operator, a correction officer, and ended his career as a water treatment engineer at Great Meadow in Wilton, NY. He retired after building a cabin on Brant Lake, NY where he enjoyed the beauty of the Adirondacks. He was accompanied by several beloved pets throughout his life and loved to roam his 169-acre mountain.