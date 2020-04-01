Dec. 20, 1948 — March 22, 2020
GLENS FALLS — On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Robert “Bob” Allan Fagle, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly in his sleep at the age of 71.
Born on Dec. 20, 1948 in Scotia to William Fagle and Agnes (Dawson) Fagle. Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, William Fagle and his sister, Kathrine Mattice. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Bentley who, thankfully, was with him when he passed.
Bob leaves his son, Michael J. Fagle; daughter-in-law, Mary Beth (Behan) Fagle; daughter, Shannon Fagle-Fedele and husband Roger; son, Robert B. Fagle and wife Emily (Landry); son, D. Zachary Fagle and wife Tamara (Davis); grandchildren, Tess, Caitie, Jack, Sam, Anna, Orion, Theo, Ella, and Benjamin; nieces and nephews, Paulie Montenaro, Paul Stone, Jen Savage, Mackenzie Bennett, Bill Fagle, Christine Dioguardo; and beloved pet, Louis.
On Feb. 23, 1969 Bob married the love of his life, Kathleen Mary Fagle. He said he knew he would marry her as soon as he saw her. Together they raised four children. She passed away in 2016.
Bob graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School in 1966 and pursued work as a civilian systems analyst while also serving in the Air Force National Guard of NY (1966-1974) before moving to Glens Falls in 1974 to work as a computer programmer at NCR (National Cash Register). Soon, Bob became a salesperson for Leland Paper, Sofco, and finally retired from Hill & Markes in 2018.
Bob’s kind demeanor helped him develop deep friendships. He was easy to talk to, and he was always willing to talk. His fun spirit, his warm smile, his loyal manner, all these traits solidified his relationships. His customers became his friends. His friends were his friends forever. Bob’s legacy lives on in what he showed us in his open heart, his quick wit, and his steadfast love. We can all take lessons from his way of living.
He gave everything he had, so we could have everything we needed. Working hard and providing for his family were important to Bob. He worked every day to instill traditional values and a strong work ethic in his children and his grandchildren and anyone else who entered his life. From working with his grandkids returning bottles, teaching them lawn care, helping them learn to drive, playing taxi driver when anyone needed a ride, insisting on a firm handshake, and having heart-to-hearts about how to live.
He also loved cars. Recently, he could afford to indulge in his passion with two new Porsches. Another recent passion was visiting Florida. After years of hard work, he could finally spend some time in Florida visiting his sister, Peg. We are happy to say the night before his passing was spent relaxing on the patio watching the Florida sunset.
At Bob’s request there will be a celebration of life. In our current uncertain world, we will publish details of the celebration as soon as we can plan a get together. No need for flowers or donations. We do request you hug your loved ones a bit harder and maybe teach them a life lesson.
