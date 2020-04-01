Robert “Bob” Allan Fagle

Bob’s kind demeanor helped him develop deep friendships. He was easy to talk to, and he was always willing to talk. His fun spirit, his warm smile, his loyal manner, all these traits solidified his relationships. His customers became his friends. His friends were his friends forever. Bob’s legacy lives on in what he showed us in his open heart, his quick wit, and his steadfast love. We can all take lessons from his way of living.

He gave everything he had, so we could have everything we needed. Working hard and providing for his family were important to Bob. He worked every day to instill traditional values and a strong work ethic in his children and his grandchildren and anyone else who entered his life. From working with his grandkids returning bottles, teaching them lawn care, helping them learn to drive, playing taxi driver when anyone needed a ride, insisting on a firm handshake, and having heart-to-hearts about how to live.

He also loved cars. Recently, he could afford to indulge in his passion with two new Porsches. Another recent passion was visiting Florida. After years of hard work, he could finally spend some time in Florida visiting his sister, Peg. We are happy to say the night before his passing was spent relaxing on the patio watching the Florida sunset.

At Bob’s request there will be a celebration of life. In our current uncertain world, we will publish details of the celebration as soon as we can plan a get together. No need for flowers or donations. We do request you hug your loved ones a bit harder and maybe teach them a life lesson.

