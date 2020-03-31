Robert (Bob) A. Straut Sr.

Bob was born May 16, 1937 in Hackensack, New Jersey. He grew up in Allendale, New Jersey, loved by his foster parents, Lewis and Hazel Morgan from infancy. He was considered a spoiled child by his foster siblings, and he enjoyed that title. Bob enjoyed horseback riding from the time he was three through his adult life. His other passions included cars and family.

Bob married Phyllis on June 20, 1959 after driving his precious mint green 1959 Chevy hardtop convertible and proposing to her while she was ironing and had curlers in her hair. It must have been true love! They spent more than 60 years making wonderful memories. Throughout his career Bob worked as a postman, a long distance truck driver, a construction laborer, and a plumber. He was proud to have his CDL, and he took great pride in his exceptional driving ability. He worked hard to support his family, teaching his children the value of a strong work ethic.

His many hobbies, interests, and memberships created life-long memories. There were years of horse shows and trail rides and activities with the Warren County Horsemen’s Association with his favorite horse, Dude. He shared his equestrian passion with his family, teaching them all to ride and care for the horses. As a member of the Warren County Sheriff’s Mounted, he patrolled the village of Lake George and assisted with security during the early years of the Adirondack Balloon Festival and the Lake George Winter Carnival. Not one to stay idle, Bob joined the North Queensbury Fire and Rescue Co. as a young man, becoming president during a time of transition. After moving to Silver Tree Farm in Patten Mills, he became a member of Bay Ridge Fire Co. One of his most passionate callings was his long time membership of Harrisena Community Church. During his over 51 year membership, he was a trustee for a majority of those years. Additionally, he cherished his titles as Tennessee Squire for Jack Daniels, as well as Mason with Morning Star Lodge in Ocala, Florida. Bob will be remembered for his obsession for cinnamon fire Jolly Ranchers; getting down to only half a bag was a good reason to reach out to his children to come for a visit.