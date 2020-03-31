May 16, 1937 — March 26, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Robert “Bob” A. Straut Sr. passed away surrounded by love on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Bob was born May 16, 1937 in Hackensack, New Jersey. He grew up in Allendale, New Jersey, loved by his foster parents, Lewis and Hazel Morgan from infancy. He was considered a spoiled child by his foster siblings, and he enjoyed that title. Bob enjoyed horseback riding from the time he was three through his adult life. His other passions included cars and family.
Bob married Phyllis on June 20, 1959 after driving his precious mint green 1959 Chevy hardtop convertible and proposing to her while she was ironing and had curlers in her hair. It must have been true love! They spent more than 60 years making wonderful memories. Throughout his career Bob worked as a postman, a long distance truck driver, a construction laborer, and a plumber. He was proud to have his CDL, and he took great pride in his exceptional driving ability. He worked hard to support his family, teaching his children the value of a strong work ethic.
His many hobbies, interests, and memberships created life-long memories. There were years of horse shows and trail rides and activities with the Warren County Horsemen’s Association with his favorite horse, Dude. He shared his equestrian passion with his family, teaching them all to ride and care for the horses. As a member of the Warren County Sheriff’s Mounted, he patrolled the village of Lake George and assisted with security during the early years of the Adirondack Balloon Festival and the Lake George Winter Carnival. Not one to stay idle, Bob joined the North Queensbury Fire and Rescue Co. as a young man, becoming president during a time of transition. After moving to Silver Tree Farm in Patten Mills, he became a member of Bay Ridge Fire Co. One of his most passionate callings was his long time membership of Harrisena Community Church. During his over 51 year membership, he was a trustee for a majority of those years. Additionally, he cherished his titles as Tennessee Squire for Jack Daniels, as well as Mason with Morning Star Lodge in Ocala, Florida. Bob will be remembered for his obsession for cinnamon fire Jolly Ranchers; getting down to only half a bag was a good reason to reach out to his children to come for a visit.
Bob’s predeceased relatives include his parents, Lewis and Hazel Morgan; his brothers, Edward and Willard Morgan; his sisters, Erma Couwenburghs and Audrey Stancheck; Godson, Ralph Morgan; his daughter-in-law, Tina Straut; his daughter, Donna Straut; and his granddaughter, Morgan Monroe.
Bob’s surviving relatives include his loving wife of 60 years, Phyllis Diane (Witmer) Straut; his sons, Robert Straut Jr. and Richard Straut (Diana Scarselletta Straut); his foster daughter, Cathy Cutter Steele; his daughter, Cheryl Straut; his grandchildren, Rachel McCane, Renee Straut, Robert Straut, Thomas Straut, Eli Straut, Luke Straut, Tyler Monroe, Kayla Monroe; five great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Morgan. He was full of love and pride for all of his family and friends!
The Straut Family wishes to express deep gratitude to the Fort Hudson Nursing Home staff for their phenomenal care of Bob and the family over this past year. They made him feel at home and loved.
Services, which will be held at Harrisena Community Church, will be delayed until the social restrictions are lifted; an announcement of the services will be made at a later date. His ashes will be interred in a family plot at the All Saints Episcopal Cemetery in Paradise, PA at the family´s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob can be made to the Harrisena Scholarship Fund, to the Harrisena Memorial fund for the purpose of air conditioning, or to the American Kidney Foundation.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
